This Free People Dress Has Received More Compliments Than Anything Else I Own

There’s no feeling quite like the inner glow you get when someone gives you a compliment. A simple "I like your bag", "Nice makeup" or "Your skin looks radiant" can change your whole day. That said, in our increasingly head-down, phone-scrolling world, receiving a compliment during our commute is as rare (and rewarding) as finding a fiver on the floor. So when I started getting stopped in the street by strangers who said they loved my dress or had to know where it was from, I knew it was a special item. Without fail, I receive at least one compliment every time I wear it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The find in question is Free People’s FP One Natasha Sleeveless Midi, £118, which I bought around six months ago with a 40% discount code (always an avid bargain-hunter). I had curated a cream, beige and brown wardrobe that was beginning to resemble an oat milk latte and this was one of the first pieces I bought to try and break out of my fashion mould. I opted for aquamarine, a softly washed-out (in a good way) shade sitting somewhere between baby blue and sage. It was the perfect first foray back into colourful fashion.
It’s the kind of colour that works year-round, pairing with the white and cream items I already own without too much thought. If this soft shade of green isn't your style (although I’d fully encourage you to give it a go), the dress is available in seven other shades. Alongside aquamarine is a neutral sand, three rosy hues — 'lipgloss', 'lilac bloom' and pink — the vibrant yellow 'bamboo shoot', classic navy and, of course, an ever-reliable black (or 'coca cola'). You truly are spoilt for choice.
In my case, I think it’s the aquamarine combined with the cut that makes the dress so eye-catching and wearable. It's 100% cotton and waffle-knit, which you’d usually spot on a dressing gown but here adds a pretty pattern without the intensity of a full-on print like florals. It also gives the dress a more casual look, as do the raw hems of the neckline and shoulder straps, which add a tougher edge. You can tighten the adjustable tie on the right hip to create a gathered effect around the stomach, which has the added benefit of making the length slightly adjustable — a huge plus if, like me, you're on the petite side (I'm 5'3"). The shape skims the body yet allows you to move around without feeling restricted. Really, what more could anyone ask for?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In terms of styling, I wear mine with everything from trusty trainers to white-heeled ankle boots and even waterproof stompers throughout the summer showers. Once the weather cools down, I’ll be pulling cream jumpers and cardigans over the top and layering long-sleeved tops underneath, and will continue to reach for it whenever I need a confidence boost. Even full price, it’s worth every penny. And if it isn't quite the style for you, I've rounded up a few more of my favourite Free People finds below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.