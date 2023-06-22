17 Dresses With Delightfully Puffed Sleeves

ADVERTISEMENT
A funny thing happened to our dress sleeves over the last few years — they ballooned to cloudlike proportions. Our hypothesis is that puff-sleeve dresses are what happens when fairytale escapism meets stay-at-home comfort. But unlike the cosy, cotton nightie-style dresses of seasons past, the newer puff-sleeve dress styles command a bit more attention. And there are so many options available right now, whether you're keen on puffed-up tulle skirts or something more casual.
Because this big-time trend is only about to blow up further and wedding guest dress shopping is in full swing, we’ve rounded up the best puff-sleeve dresses that are sure to be a conversation-starter at any social function.
