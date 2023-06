17 Dresses With Delightfully Puffed Sleeves

A funny thing happened to our dress sleeves over the last few years — they ballooned to cloudlike proportions. Our hypothesis is that puff-sleeve dresses are what happens when fairytale escapism meets stay-at-home comfort. But unlike the cosy, cotton nightie-style dresses of seasons past, the newer puff-sleeve dress styles command a bit more attention. And there are so many options available right now, whether you're keen on puffed-up tulle skirts or something more casual.