10 Midi-Skirts To Get Your Swish On

Just as the name implies, midi-skirts are perfectly in the middle. They expose just the right amount of lower leg, which allows for breezy relief when temps peak during mid-day, but still leaves you appropriately covered up for when the chill sets in after sundown. To get you merrily on your way to embracing the middle of things, we’ve got 15 non-matronly midis. Just tuck in a T-shirt and slip on some comfy kicks — here’s to ushering in the warm weather in style.