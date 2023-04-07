Give Your Spring Wardrobe A Boost With These Platform Sandal Trends

When it comes to ringing in spring fashion, we like to kick things off on the right foot. In a literal sense, that means stepping into the season with a new pair of shoes on. And with the warmer weather on its way, so too is the long-awaited liberation of our toes after months spent encased in thick socks and winter boots. Throughout the sunnier months ahead, we'll be doing our footwear a favour by adopting this summer's biggest shoe trend: the platform sandal.
The thick-soled look reminiscent of the '90s and early 2000s has enjoyed a runway resurgence of late thanks to the chunky spring/summer 2023 catwalk styles. With so many different ways to wear a platform sandal — from flatforms to hefty heels and everything in between — we've rounded up five popular takes on the look to get your shoe situation sorted for the season.
Whether you're a comfort-first kind of dresser or you're looking to dabble in something with a little more oomph (say, 11 centimetres' worth), there's a platform sandal trend out there just waiting to take your spring wardrobe to new heights.
The throwback platform sandal
Nothing says nostalgia like a bit of neoprene and Velcro. Slip into your favourite Y2K style in a pair of square-toe stretchy sandals (you know the kind) or throw it back with chunky-soled flip-flops. If the latter has you raising your eyebrow, don't take it from us: The ever-refined brand The Row has given the controversial style its coveted stamp of approval.
The gladiator platform sandal
Though it sounds like an oxymoron, designers like Gabriela Hearst and JW Anderson want to see you setting your feet free this spring in ultra cagey styles featuring interwoven straps, ties and buckles. Take these gladiator vibes and apply them to your next platform sandal purchase for a seriously next-level look.
The heeled platform sandal
If you thought the flatform was the best way to sneak in some extra height, let us introduce you to its well-heeled cousin. The higher, the better as far as we're concerned (providing you're avoiding cobblestone streets, that is).
The espadrille platform sandal
Not your average wedge (see: Fendi), the espadrille platform sandal combines the polished practicality of a garden party-worthy shoe with the edgier approach of Gen Z dressing.
The slide platform sandal
If you're the type to prioritise comfort above all else, fear not: there's no need to compromise on the casual appeal of your beloved slides for the sake of style. Go ahead and hang on to that dependable silhouette; just add a centimetre or two to the bottom of it. With lots of plush and cushiony soles to choose from, your feet will thank you.
