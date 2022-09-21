7 London Fashion Week Trends To Shop Now

This weekend, London Fashion Week returned to the capital, though without the usual glitz and glam the industry is known for. Falling within the official 10-day mourning period that traditionally comes after the death of a monarch, the tone was sombre and subdued. Though, with this being the biggest LFW in years, excitement for the future of British fashion was palpable — even without big name draws like Burberry, whose show was rescheduled for 26 September, and Raf Simons who cancelled outright.
Instead, smaller designers and newcomers shined brighter. On our ones-to-watch list? Pop princess favourite Masha Popova (already worn by the likes of Dua Lipa and Rina Sawayama), Karoline Vitto (who designs for sizes 8 - 28), and Sinéad O'Dwyer, who made her runway debut this season.
Alongside British fashion industry staples like Molly Goddard, JW Anderson, Christopher Kane and Simone Rocha, LFW SS23’s condensed schedule really packed a punch. We saw fashion be creative, sexy, fun, silly, punky, classic, messy and glamorous — and often all at once. Scroll on to see seven major trends that stood out this season.
