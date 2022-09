7 London Fashion Week Trends To Shop Now

This weekend, London Fashion Week returned to the capital, though without the usual glitz and glam the industry is known for. Falling within the official 10-day mourning period that traditionally comes after the death of a monarch , the tone was sombre and subdued. Though, with this being the biggest LFW in years, excitement for the future of British fashion was palpable — even without big name draws like Burberry , whose show was rescheduled for 26 ​​September, and Raf Simons who cancelled outright.