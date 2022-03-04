When high street brands partner up with luxury designers it feels like Christmas – and Uniqlo x JW Anderson's SS22 collection is no different. As part of the Japanese clothing brand's ongoing collab with the London-based designer, this drop includes both the tailored basics we've grown to love from Uniqlo and the sophisticated craftsmanship that's made Jonathan Anderson a household name.
Launching on 18th March, this season's concept is "at home with sea" and takes inspiration from Britain's sailing and seaside culture, featuring flowy dresses in natural hues and waterproof parkas suitable for rainy weather and spring holidays. Don't worry if you've never been sailing on the Cornish coast either (*raises hand*) because this drop is definitely giving soft life energy more than it's requiring any sort of sailing expertise.
ICYMI, soft life is all about stress-free vibes and loads of self-care and is characterised by an overall unbothered-ness. Particularly popular since the start of 2022 – apt, considering the world continues to be in a constant state of peril – soft life fits right in with these Mamma Mia-reminiscent, am-I-out-of-office-or-am-I-not looks.
Expect shirts, bags, caps and socks with embroidered sailboats (because why not?), water-repellent and mesh fabrics, as well as lots of colour blocking and earthy colours.
Explaining his inspiration for the drop, Anderson says: "The sea has been integral to my life ever since I was a child. It inspired this collection, and I hope people enjoy incorporating this maritime styling in their wardrobes."
Considering his SS21 Uniqlo collection was all about easing us out of our lockdown wardrobes and into some more stylish basics, it is only right that Anderson is embracing our return to holidays, garden parties and chilling to the max this spring/summer.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson's SS22 collection will be available on 18th March.