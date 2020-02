JW Anderson Drew The Coolest Crowd Of London Fashion Week So Far

One such challenge is making luxury fashion accessible and relevant to those outside the industry bubble – a barrier he has successfully broken through. For his JW Anderson x Uniqlo collaborations , the fifth of which will be dropping next month, he fuses his aesthetic trademarks (think flashes of bold colour among a muted palette, utilitarian detailing and functional fabrication, plus a smattering of playful illustration) with the Japanese retailer’s high quality yet affordable offering. "I think these partnerships are extremely important," he says. "Let us be a bit more democratic and reach a bigger audience." We can expect plenty of spring-fresh gingham and patchwork from the upcoming SS20 collection, as well as a move into kidswear. With gender-defying pieces already central to his label, this expansion will allow anyone and everyone to cop a slice of the brand.