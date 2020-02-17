JW Anderson Drew The Coolest Crowd Of London Fashion Week So Far

Speaking of new things, the designer's Soho store is opening on 13th March. With a design concept of having always been part of the local landscape, we can expect the store to feature classic Soho neon signage and a distinct gentleman’s club feel. "We worked with these architects, 6a, who I worked with on the Hepworth Gallery exhibition, and we decided to keep this idea of two shops with two distinct interiors because the space was originally two different shops that we combined into one." Why Soho of all places? "Soho is so incredibly diverse," he explains. "There is the LGBTQI+ element but also so many different ages and ethnicities. It just felt right for us."