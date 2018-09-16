Jonathan Anderson is fashion’s golden boy, and with good reason. The pieces he creates for both his namesake label and Spanish brand Loewe really speak to women in that they’re wearable – think workwear shirts with off-kilter detailing and cult-worthy handbags – but his designs also translate into commercial success.
Anderson seeks inspiration beyond the echo chamber of the industry and makes waves with his cultural pursuits – earlier this year, his Your Picture / Our Future exhibition introduced audiences to a new wave of exciting emerging photographers. Yesterday, the resulting coffee table publication was found on seats accompanied by a handwritten note reading "Here’s to the next generation of photographers," welcoming guests to his SS19 show.
This season the JW Anderson offering felt more playful and relaxed than his usual high-craft aesthetic. There were still odes to traditional craft – from the crocheted detailing on checked blazers and slouchy trousers to fringed woven skirts in rainbow stripes – but in between these and the workwear-appropriate silk separates, accessories made the collection feel more lighthearted.
For spring, Anderson’s woman is a swashbuckling heroine, wearing leather bandanas embellished with his signature rings as well as dainty chains. What seemed fairly unwearable to begin with, by the last look had show-goers discussing the merits of seafaring headwear. Only JW Anderson, the man who brought us all back to normal dressing (read: normcore but elevated), could have us reaching for piratical pieces.
Converse trainers, a brand with which Anderson has collaborated many times, were given the designer’s Midas touch. With a wide, stacked platform sole, he combined the classic kudos of a Converse All Star with the chunky requirements of a dad trainer, and in doing so, just made the shoes everyone – fashion folk, commuters, and kids included – will be wearing next season.
All hail JW Anderson, for creating beautiful pieces we actually want to wear.
