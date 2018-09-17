J.W. Anderson's Spring Collection Is (Gasp!) Already On Sale

This season, the J.W. Anderson offering felt more playful and relaxed than usual. There were still odes to traditional craft — from the crocheted detailing on checked blazers and slouchy trousers to fringed woven skirts in rainbow stripes — but in between these and the workwear-appropriate silk separates, accessories made the collection feel more lighthearted. For spring, Anderson’s woman is a swashbuckling heroine, wearing leather bandanas embellished with his signature rings as well as dainty chains. What seemed fairly unwearable to begin with, by the last look had show-goers discussing the merits of seafaring headwear. Only Anderson, the man who brought us all back to normal dressing (read: normcore but elevated), could have us reaching for piratical pieces.