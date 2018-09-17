J.W. Anderson's Spring Collection Is (Gasp!) Already On Sale

Jonathan Anderson is fashion’s golden boy, and with good reason. The pieces he creates for both his namesake label and Spanish brand Loewe really speak to women; they’re wearable — think button-ups with off-kilter detailing and cult-worthy handbags — but also translate into commercial success.
Anderson seeks inspiration beyond the echo chamber of the industry and makes waves with his cultural pursuits: Earlier this year, his Your Picture/Our Future exhibition introduced audiences to a new wave of exciting emerging photographers. On Saturday, the resulting coffee table book was found on seats with a handwritten note reading "Here’s to the next generation of photographers," welcoming guests to his spring/summer 2019 show.
This season, the J.W. Anderson offering felt more playful and relaxed than usual. There were still odes to traditional craft — from the crocheted detailing on checked blazers and slouchy trousers to fringed woven skirts in rainbow stripes — but in between these and the workwear-appropriate silk separates, accessories made the collection feel more lighthearted. For spring, Anderson’s woman is a swashbuckling heroine, wearing leather bandanas embellished with his signature rings as well as dainty chains. What seemed fairly unwearable to begin with, by the last look had show-goers discussing the merits of seafaring headwear. Only Anderson, the man who brought us all back to normal dressing (read: normcore but elevated), could have us reaching for piratical pieces.
In that similar vein, this season, thanks to a special partnership with Net-A-Porter, you can shop an exclusive capsule of 10 J.W. Anderson ready-to-wear pieces, one pair of shoes, and seven handbags — which means you don't have to wait six months to get your hands on his of-the-moment aesthetic. “Jonathan Anderson is a designer we have always championed at Net-A-Porter and we asked him to create an exclusive mini collection for us last year," Net-A-Porter's global buying director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, said in a press release. "We are beyond excited to be launching this collection during LFW, as the inspiration behind this collection is British Aestheticism celebrating craftsmanship and design with beauty and form being the reason behind the creation of each style.”
Hot off the heels of his spring/summer 2019 show, the capsule is the first of its kind for the designer. Click on to shop the latest J.W. Anderson offering, and all hail the designer for consistently creating beautiful pieces we actually want to wear.