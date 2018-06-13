Hi Fumiko! Can you tell us why you appear in your photographs?

"I started taking pictures of myself when I was 17 or 18, questioning the way I looked and asking myself who I was. I was very self-conscious [about] the way people saw me. When I was studying fashion photography in London, I couldn't collaborate with anyone really because I thought that if I did, the result wouldn't be mine. So I started doing everything! Modeling, make-up, photography, styling... You know the D.I.Y. expression? Well I re-invented it as "Do It Myself." Being in the pictures is like my signature, like writing my name all over my work."