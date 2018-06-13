I started taking pictures of myself when I was 17 or 18, questioning the way I looked and asking myself who I was. I was very self-conscious [about] the way people saw me. When I was studying fashion photography in London, I couldn't collaborate with anyone really because I thought that if I did the result wouldn't be mine. So I started doing everything! Modelling, makeup, photography, styling... You know the DIY expression? Well I reinvented it as "Do It Myself". Being in the pictures is like my signature, like writing my name all over my work.