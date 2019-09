Finally, J.W. Anderson's Second Uniqlo Collaboration Is Here

Based on the success of the first collection, which featured check puffer jackets, elegant knitwear, graphic tees, ruffled skirts, and a trench coat we saw on all our favorite street style stars during Fashion Week , the latest drop will 100 percent fly off the shelves, too. But don't take our word for it. For the spring/summer drop, the London-based designer was inspired by the 1950s heyday of Brighton beach. Of the offering, Anderson said: "I’m looking for this idea of ‘British Summer,’ the idea of being on the Brighton beach. Something which is very lightweight, very airy, with a lot of linen and cotton that has a 1950s subcultural movement. With a little bit of ease and something which is quintessential.”