Finally, J.W. Anderson's Second Uniqlo Collaboration Is Here

In November, Uniqlo announced plans to launch another J.W. Anderson collection, following the international acclaim the fall 2017 selection received. Commenting on the announcement, designer Jonathan Anderson said in a release: “The first Uniqlo and J.W. Anderson collaboration was super exciting for me and I am very happy with the results. I am proud of it and I think the pieces are incredibly well made. The line was also a good bridge between the ideal of British classicism and my own brand. The 2018 spring/summer collection is about items that interlink with each other. It's about layering this time. The idea is to mix and match things together and I truly hope you will enjoy it.”
Based on the success of the first collection, which featured check puffer jackets, elegant knitwear, graphic tees, ruffled skirts, and a trench coat we saw on all our favorite street style stars during Fashion Week, the latest drop will 100 percent fly off the shelves, too. But don't take our word for it. For the spring/summer drop, the London-based designer was inspired by the 1950s heyday of Brighton beach. Of the offering, Anderson said: "I’m looking for this idea of ‘British Summer,’ the idea of being on the Brighton beach. Something which is very lightweight, very airy, with a lot of linen and cotton that has a 1950s subcultural movement. With a little bit of ease and something which is quintessential.”
Loose and light blue and white trousers and smocked blouses are built upon with tongue-in-cheek seagull sweaters, while vivid striped tees and shirt dresses add a suitably nautical touch to the line. Anderson's signature yellow and blue plaid, "inspired by playful multi-striping and picnic basket designs," is seen throughout, and the duffle bags — complete with J.W. Anderson's brand logo — are sure to be a sellout, too.
Click through to see the second collection from J.W.Anderson x Uniqlo, available to buy now both online and in store.