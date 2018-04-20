Finally, J.W. Anderson's Second Uniqlo Collaboration Is Here

Loose and light blue and white trousers and smocked blouses are built upon with tongue-in-cheek seagull sweaters, while vivid striped tees and shirt dresses add a suitably nautical touch to the line. Anderson's signature yellow and blue plaid, "inspired by playful multi-striping and picnic basket designs," is seen throughout, and the duffle bags — complete with J.W. Anderson's brand logo — are sure to be a sellout, too.