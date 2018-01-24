Your First Look At Uniqlo x J.W.Anderson’s Spring Collab

Now we all love a high street and designer collaboration, but over the past year we've been spoiled with some of the best to date. First there was the Uniqlo x J.W.Anderson collab, offering the lauded Brit designer's creations at a fraction of the price of those from his eponymous brand. Then there was the sell-out Erdem x H&M collection, giving us a rare opportunity to tap into Erdem Moralioglu's feminine florals and floaty dresses, for under £100. But if you were unable to get your hands on the must-have items from either of those eagerly awaited collections, then today we have more great news from the fashion gods. In November, Uniqlo announced plans to launch an SS18 J.W.Anderson collection, after the debut AW17 range received international acclaim.
The second collection to be headed up by Jonathan Anderson, which launches on April 19th, will again include items for men and women and will be available at all Uniqlo stores worldwide and through Uniqlo.com. Commenting on the announcement, Jonathan Anderson explained: “The first Uniqlo and J.W.Anderson collaboration was super exciting for me and I am very happy with the results. I am proud of it and I think the pieces are incredibly well made. The line was also a good bridge between the ideal of British classicism and my own brand. The 2018 spring/summer collection is about items that interlink with each other. It's about layering this time. The idea is to mix and match things together and I truly hope you will enjoy it.”
Judging from the huge success of the first collection, which featured check puffer jackets, elegant knitwear, graphic tees as well as ruffled skirts and a trench coat that we saw on all our favourite street style stars during fashion week, the latest drop will fly off the shelves too. Click ahead to see a snippet of the selection.