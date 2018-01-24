Your First Look At Uniqlo x J.W.Anderson’s Spring Collab

The second collection to be headed up by Jonathan Anderson, which launches on April 19th, will again include items for men and women and will be available at all Uniqlo stores worldwide and through Uniqlo.com. Commenting on the announcement, Jonathan Anderson explained: “The first Uniqlo and J.W.Anderson collaboration was super exciting for me and I am very happy with the results. I am proud of it and I think the pieces are incredibly well made. The line was also a good bridge between the ideal of British classicism and my own brand. The 2018 spring/summer collection is about items that interlink with each other. It's about layering this time. The idea is to mix and match things together and I truly hope you will enjoy it.”