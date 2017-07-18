Shopping List At The Ready: A First Look At J.W.Anderson For Uniqlo

"When Uniqlo first approached me, I was very, very excited because I wear Uniqlo all the time," Anderson explained to Refinery29 at a press preview. "J.W.Anderson has been going for 10 years and I’ve been really fascinated by this idea of democratising fashion or cultural activities within fashion, and I wanted something which was a new type of normality. We had both design teams focusing and focusing to come up with a twist on the classic. I wanted to open my eye to a different kind of design process. It was so exciting to boil things down to their essence."