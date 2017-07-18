Shopping List At The Ready: A First Look At J.W.Anderson For Uniqlo

It's been a good week for those of us who get overexcited about new high street and designer collaborations (everyone, raise your hand). A few days ago, it was announced that Erdem will be the latest luxury brand to design a collection for the Swedish retail giant, H&M, and we were teased with a short film directed by Baz Luhrmann, which gave us a glimpse of the sumptuous, floral-heavy collection. Put November 2nd in your diaries now, ladies and gents.
Today, Uniqlo has released the first images of its eagerly awaited collaboration with lauded Brit designer J.W.Anderson – and it's even better than we anticipated. Not only are the prices more affordable than expected – knitwear costs less than £40, blouses are under £35 and T-shirts are just £14.90 – but Jonathan Anderson has designed all the covetable staples our autumn wardrobe needs, offering an update of British heritage garments. From duffle coats to ruffled skirts, puffer jackets to graphic tees, this is an authentic taste of J.W.Anderson for a fraction of the cost, with the instantly recognisable initials and anchor logo featured throughout the varied collection.
"When Uniqlo first approached me, I was very, very excited because I wear Uniqlo all the time," Anderson explained to Refinery29 at a press preview. "J.W.Anderson has been going for 10 years and I’ve been really fascinated by this idea of democratising fashion or cultural activities within fashion, and I wanted something which was a new type of normality. We had both design teams focusing and focusing to come up with a twist on the classic. I wanted to open my eye to a different kind of design process. It was so exciting to boil things down to their essence."
Before the collection hits stores on 19th September, click ahead to compile your shopping list in advance and learn more about the design process from Jonathan Anderson.