Few details surrounding the collection have been disclosed but H&M revealed that the visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann will bring the collection to life through his unique storytelling. Erdem also hinted at the inspiration behind the collection, explaining: “There’s a video by Bruce Weber for the Pet Shop Boys song Being Boring that I’ve always loved. It’s about a group of young people at a country house mansion. It’s that idea of a country getaway with boys and girls dressing up and playing with their look, with girls in ball gowns and sneakers, and also sharing a wardrobe with guys.”