Nothing causes a fashion frenzy quite like the day, each year, when H&M announces its latest designer collaboration. Following on from the recent successes of Kenzo, Balmain and Alexander Wang, today the Swedish retail giant announced that this year's collab will be with Brit designer Erdem.
Launched in 2005, Erdem has swiftly become one of Britain's brightest fashion stars, renowned for his beautiful creations that celebrate femininity, with a celebrity fanbase that ranges from Alexa Chung and Keira Knightley to Ruth Negga and Nicole Kidman. Erdem's line for H&M will feature a full wardrobe of his famously feminine womenswear, an accessories line and, for the first time ever, a collection for men.
While his luxury brand has achieved international acclaim, aside from a collaboration with Topshop in 2012 on a T-shirt to celebrate the brand's 10-year anniversary sponsoring the NEWGEN scheme, Erdem has steered clear of high street partnerships. So why H&M and why now? “There’s something hugely exciting about doing something on such a global scale," the designer explained in a press statement. "I think there’s something democratic about offering what you do to so many people in so many different countries.”
Few details surrounding the collection have been disclosed but H&M revealed that the visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann will bring the collection to life through his unique storytelling. Erdem also hinted at the inspiration behind the collection, explaining: “There’s a video by Bruce Weber for the Pet Shop Boys song Being Boring that I’ve always loved. It’s about a group of young people at a country house mansion. It’s that idea of a country getaway with boys and girls dressing up and playing with their look, with girls in ball gowns and sneakers, and also sharing a wardrobe with guys.”
"The collection reinterprets some of the codes that have defined my work over the past decade," the designer continues. "It’s also inspired by much of my youth, from the English films, '90s TV shows and music videos I grew up watching to memories of the style that defined members of my family. Taking from these inspirations I imagined a group of characters and friends off to the English countryside for the weekend. There’s a real play in the collection between something decidedly dressed-up and equally effortless.”
"I want it to be pieces you’ll be wearing in 10 years' time, as women do with my own clothes," Erdem added. It is clear, then, that this collection won't be throwaway fast fashion pieces but will hopefully capture some of the delicacy and craftsmanship of Erdem's sumptuous, intricate catwalk designs. We can't wait to get our hands on his signature floral prints at more affordable prices; let the countdown to November commence.
ERDEM x H&M will be available in selected stores and online on 2nd November.
