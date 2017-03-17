I’ve always quite publicly had an issue with fashion as art. I think for me it was a difficult thing to understand. By going through all the different works, for example Henry Moore’s reclining figure, or Barbara Hepworth, for me it was like in their period, how rebellious that must have been and how unusual to the eye. Through doing this process it’s kind of been a chain reaction. Working with 6a, Andrew [Bonacina, the Hepworth's Chief Curator] and on the book, you start to have this running dialogue, where one room leads into another. You start to see things in Vivienne Westwood that might look good with something else, or you see the ways in which the body has been tackled, either in a triangular form or linear form or lumps and bumps or classicism. Through this you start to see patterns in different periods. It’s not going to be an education in fashion. It’s not an education in sculpture. It’s about emotion. It’s about being confronted by two things. I like this idea that when you see two things opposing it is left to your own imagination. I’m not here to tell you that I’m the greatest curator or the greatest fashion designer. It is just a personal voyage. I wanted for people to come up to one of the best museums in the country and experience something, which was really putting a whole load of things into a room that don’t technically work together. However, in that moment they do. That’s what I’ve found really enjoyable about this process. I think I’ve now realised, within fashion, I do think it is one of the most powerful art forms there is. We’re just all so used to it because it’s so mass-produced.