Announced back in July to much excitement from the fashion pack and those with a penchant for floral prints, the Erdem x H&M collection is out today. Featuring a full wardrobe of the designer's famously feminine womenswear, an accessories line, as well as, for the first time ever, a menswear collection, the collab has landed in store and online. Expect a very stylish scrum.
“It was fun to reflect on what I’ve done over the past 12 years,” Canadian-born, London-based designer Erdem Moralioglu explained. “I’m fascinated with things that you can’t tell if they’re 50 years old or 100 years old or completely new... It’s so interesting to create pieces that look timeless, even if they’re created digitally and are totally new.”
"It’s also inspired by much of my youth, from the English films, ’90s TV shows and music videos I grew up watching to memories of the style that defined members of my family," the LFW favourite continued. "Taking from these inspirations, I imagined a group of characters and friends off to the English countryside for the weekend. There’s a real play in the collection between something decidedly dressed-up and equally effortless." For aforementioned effortless look, there's a black print hoodie for £49.99 but for the more glamorous option a jacquard dress costs £119.99.
From Victoriana white blouses to sequin slips, cropped mohair jumpers and, of course, Erdem's signature floral dresses, click on to see our favourite picks from the eagerly awaited collection.