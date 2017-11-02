Announced in July to much excitement from the fashion set — and those with a penchant for florals — the countdown to the Erdem x H&M collaboration is now T-minus one month (it hits stores and online November 2). But before you're actually able to get your hands on the pieces, you need to build out a strategic shopping plan (remember the frenzy that was the retailer's Balmain line?).
“It was fun to reflect on what I’ve done over the past 12 years,” designer Erdem Moralioglu tells Refinery29. “I’m fascinated with things that you can’t tell if they’re 50 years old or 100 years old or completely new. It’s so interesting to create pieces that look timeless, even if they’re created digitally and are totally new.”
He continued: "[The collection] is also inspired by much of my youth, from the English films, ’90s TV shows, and music videos I grew up watching, to memories of the style that defined members of my family. Taking from these inspirations, I imagined a group of characters and friends off to the English countryside for the weekend. There’s a real play in the collection between something decidedly dressed-up and equally effortless."
Featuring a full wardrobe of the designer's famously feminine womenswear, an accessories line, and, for the first time ever, a collection for men, shoppers can expect a very stylish scrum. Click on to see the full offering.