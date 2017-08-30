H&M's Next Designer Collaboration Is…

The Canadian-born, London-based designer has racked up numerous accolades since founding his eponymous label in 2005, ranging from the 2010 inaugural Vogue/British Fashion Council Designer Fashion Fund Award to this year's Canadian Arts & Fashion International Canadian Designer of the Year Award. If the above teaser trailer is any indication, Erdem's fast-fashion collection will consist of the same striking silhouettes and intricate patterns that have come to define his line.