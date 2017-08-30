H&M's Next Designer Collaboration Is…

Floral dress fans, beware: H&M's latest designer collaboration is with industry (and celebrity) favorite Erdem. Known for its vibrant, modernly feminine pieces, the offering will "reinterpret the design themes from some of his most celebrated collections, playing with the prints, textiles and delicate craftsmanship that have made his name." And we're excited.
Director Baz Luhrmann, who famously creates visually opulent films like Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby, has fittingly been tapped to create a scripted mini-movie that will bring the collection to life on screen. A teaser trailer was released upon the collaboration's announcement Thursday morning.
“I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale, including a menswear collection which I have never done before,” Moralioglu said in a press release. “It’s also such a thrill to work with Baz Luhrmann, one of the most important storytellers of our time.”
Advertisement
The Canadian-born, London-based designer has racked up numerous accolades since founding his eponymous label in 2005, ranging from the 2010 inaugural Vogue/British Fashion Council Designer Fashion Fund Award to this year's Canadian Arts & Fashion International Canadian Designer of the Year Award. If the above teaser trailer is any indication, Erdem's fast-fashion collection will consist of the same striking silhouettes and intricate patterns that have come to define his line.
“Seriously, though, I’ve seen it as something which is the opposite of what you’d associate with fast-fashion,” he told Vogue. “I want it to be pieces you’ll be wearing in 10 years time, as women do with my own clothes.”
H&M's previous designer collaborations have made high-end labels like Balmain, Jimmy Choo, and Rei Kawakubo accessible to a wider audience. And while most customers likely won't be wearing these pieces to frolic in a sprawling, seemingly abandoned mansion in the English countryside, that's beyond the point — anticipation to see more of H&M's latest collaboration is already high.
Erdem x H&M will be available November 2 in select stores in 22 countries, as well as online.
Advertisement