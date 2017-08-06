This Fast-Fashion Retailer Is Taking Over Europe — Will The U.S. Be Next?

Fashion icon Kate Moss is known for way more than her ad campaigns for the likes of Chanel, Dior, Alexander McQueen, and David Yurman. She's also designed clothing lines for Topshop and Equipment, and Moss' effortless streetwear style is the envy of fashion aficionados everywhere.
So when we learned that Polish streetwear brand Reserved has the Kate Moss stamp of approval, our interest was immediately piqued. Moss is the new face of Reserved, which is opening its first UK store in September. It's coming a shopping mecca that's home to chain stores including H&M, Zara, Mango, Forever21, and J. Crew.
Advertisement
"The opening of Reserved Oxford Street is an important move for us," explained co-founder and CEO Marek Piechocki. "London is a fashion capital and having a presence in this prestigious location will be another step towards building global recognition of Reserved as a brand and LPP as a company."
With Moss as the face of Reserved, the streetwear brand is bound to strike the fancy of Londoners immediately. When the supermodel arrived for her shoot with renowned photographer Daniel Jackson, Moss styled herself by picking out her favorite items from Reserved.
When asked what she would wear from the store, Moss chose a leather mini skirt, black tee, shiny trench, and faux-fur coat. Needless to say, she's a pro at putting together effortlessly chic outfits and the ad campaign will make you want to run (not walk) to the store.
Over the next month, we can look forward to more photos from Moss' campaign.
"It was important for us to portray the personal, private and authentic attitude of Kate in this imagery — this is what the Reserved brand embodies, both style and individuality," said Reserved' global marketing director, Monika Kaplan.
Advertisement