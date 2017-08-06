Fashion icon Kate Moss is known for way more than her ad campaigns for the likes of Chanel, Miu Miu, Dior and Alexander McQueen. She's also designed clothing lines for Topshop and Equipment, and the supermodel's effortless style is the envy of fashion aficionados around the world.
So when we learned that Polish brand Reserved has the Kate Moss stamp of approval, our interest was immediately piqued. Moss is the new face of Reserved, which is opening its first UK store, in the former BHS spot on Oxford Street, on September 6th. Offering trend-led fashion items at affordable price points, we're certainly being spoilt for choice with the store launches of new high street stores, including Weekday, Arket and now Reserved.
Advertisement
"The opening of Reserved Oxford Street is an important move for us," explained co-founder and CEO Marek Piechocki. "London is a fashion capital and having a presence in this prestigious location will be another step towards building global recognition of Reserved as a brand and LPP as a company."
With Moss as the face of Reserved, the brand is bound to strike the fancy of Londoners immediately. When the supermodel arrived for her shoot with renowned photographer Daniel Jackson, Moss styled herself by picking out her favourite items from Reserved.
When asked what she would wear from the store, Moss chose a leather mini skirt, black tee, shiny trench, and faux-fur coat. Needless to say, she's a pro at putting together effortlessly chic outfits and the ad campaign will make you want to run (not walk) to the store.
"It was important for us to portray the personal, private and authentic attitude of Kate in this imagery — this is what the Reserved brand embodies, both style and individuality," said Reserved' global marketing director, Monika Kaplan.
Advertisement