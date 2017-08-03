Arket Releases Debut Campaign & We Want Everything In The Collection

Since the announcement that the H&M group would be expanding with a new high street store, Arket, aiming to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made products, designed to be worn and adored for a long time, we've been counting down the days until the first store opens on London's Regent Street. Following a teaser in June, today, Arket reveals its debut campaign showcasing the first collection, shot by photographer Zoe Ghertner and styled by Jodie Barnes. As promised, Arket has delivered the Scandi-inspired, chic everyday uniform we'd hoped for.
From cosy cashmere knits to an elegant, long-sleeved floral dress, precision-fit denim and the perfect trench, Arket's timeless 'archive' collection offers a versatile foundation of products you'll want to wear again and again. These wardrobe essentials will be repeated through the seasons in varying materials, colours and proportions to create an ideal everyday uniform. "Each item in the product family is intended to be a perfect version of itself – everything has earned its place on the shelf," a press release from the brand explained.
Slightly more expensive than H&M, with clothing ranging from around £33 to £100, the higher price points indicate a commitment to creating beautiful clothes that are made in an ethical and socially responsible way. "Sustainability has been a primary consideration in developing the Arket brand and naturally incorporated in all processes, from the choice of suppliers and materials to informing customers about how to care for their products to prolong their lifespan," the release asserts.
Before the first Arket store opens on Regent Street on Friday August 25th (set your alarms), followed by a second store in Covent Garden later this year, decide exactly which pieces you'll be snapping up from the campaign images ahead.