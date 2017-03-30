Arket – we're not yet convinced by the name, meaning 'sheet of paper' in Swedish – will stock its own products (which will be slightly more expensive than H&M, with clothing ranging from approximately £33 to £100) alongside a selection of non-H&M brands. The first retail store will open on Regent Street in London, towards the end of summer or early autumn this year and e-stores will launch in 18 European countries to coincide with the opening of the first bricks-and-mortar space, with additional stores to follow in Brussels, Copenhagen and Munich.