Arket will not only offer clothing and homeware as select stores will include a café serving healthy ‘new Nordic’ cuisine. As excited as we are about an in-store café (most of the fun in going to Ikea is stopping for a meatball-lunch after all) we're more interested in the new brand aesthetic and how it will differ to the other names in the H&M group. "The brand DNA is timeless, crisp, quality and warmth," Ulrika Bernhardtz, Arket’s creative director, told BoF . "Timeless is style beyond trend. And crisp is the counterpart to that: to be always relevant, modern and fresh. Quality is not only the feel of garments; it's also how they are produced. Warmth is about being genuine and personal."