H&M Is Launching An Entirely New Brand — But There's A Catch

The new store, which will add to the conglomerate's growing roster of brands (which already includes its namesake H&M, COS, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, Monki and Weekday), will be a "modern-day market" that stocks both its own selection of womenswear, menswear, and children's wear as well as items from other, non-H&M-affiliated labels, according to BoF. The pricing will be between the H&M and & Other Stories range, with men's shirts starting at $42 and apparel topping at about $124.