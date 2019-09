Yes! Uniqlo X J.W. Anderson Is Here

Jonathan Anderson is arguably one of the most hyped fashion designers in the industry right now. Even if you don't know him by name, you'll definitely recognize his work, from the pierced handbags from his namesake label , which have taken street style by storm, to his much-lauded overhaul of Spanish house Loewe . The 33-year-old has already had quite the lauded career, but he's about to start on another chapter — and it's a move that'll make his more price-conscious admirers very happy: J.W. Anderson was announced as Uniqlo's latest collaborator.