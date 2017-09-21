Yes! Uniqlo X J.W. Anderson Is Here

"When Uniqlo first approached me, I was very, very excited because I wear Uniqlo all the time," Anderson explained to Refinery29 at a press preview. "J.W.Anderson has been going for ten years and I’ve been really fascinated by this idea of democratizing fashion or cultural activities within fashion and I wanted something which was a new type of normality... I wanted to open my eye to a different kind of design process. It was so exciting to boil things down to their essence."