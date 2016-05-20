The Next Trend In Piercings Isn't What You'd Expect

The next big trend in piercings isn't a tragus, a rook, or even a forward helix — in fact, it has nothing to do with your body and involves no needles whatsoever. Instead, various clothing and accessories are starting to get blinged-out with jewelry-like ball studs and metallic hoops you're used to seeing on the ear and septum.
It's a trend we spotted last Fashion Month on the runways of everyone from Public School to Dion Lee, but when J.W. Anderson's Pierce bags officially hit MatchesFashion.com today, we knew this signaled the beginning of this piercing trend officially hitting the big leagues. We're already spotting unexpected wardrobe items with these little badass touches and we only expect it to ramp up through fall. Click on for 10 fashion items you didn't know you could pierce — until today.
It's a trend we spotted last Fashion Month on the runways of everyone from Public School to Dion Lee, but when J.W. Anderson's Pierce bags officially hit MatchesFashion.com today, we knew this signaled the beginning of this piercing trend officially hitting the big leagues. We're already spotting unexpected wardrobe items with these little badass touches and we only expect it to ramp up through fall. Click on for 10 fashion items you didn't know you could pierce — until today.