Jonathan Anderson is arguably one of the most lauded fashion designers in the industry right now. Even if you don't know him by name, you'll definitely recognise his work, from the pierced handbags from his namesake label, J.W.Anderson, which have taken street style by storm, to his acclaimed overhaul of Spanish brand Loewe. The 33-year-old, who recently talked to Refinery29 about his newly-curated exhibition 'Disobedient Bodies', has had quite the storied career already, but he's about to start on another big chapter — and it's a move that'll make his more price-conscious admirers very happy. J.W.Anderson was just announced as Uniqlo's latest collaborator.
The designer will create a capsule collection for the Japanese retailer's LifeWear range for AW17. The concept behind this partnership is a celebration of British heritage, which Yuki Katsuta, senior vice president of Fast Retailing (Uniqlo's parent company) and head of research and design at Uniqlo, believes Anderson exemplifies: "The British Isles constitute a treasure house of such apparel, with duffle coats and fisherman's sweaters being just two examples," Katsuta said in a release. "In partnering with J.W.Anderson, one of Britain's most innovative and creative brands, we will tap into traditions while pursuing progress in designs and fabrics, to craft styles that are enduringly appealing."
In the past, Uniqlo has worked with major fashion names like Jil Sander, Carine Roitfeld, and Inès de la Fressange on these types of partnerships. "Collaborations are incredibly important in design," Anderson said in a statement. "When I think of Uniqlo, I think of things that are perfectly made, that people have spent a lot of time considering; it’s a difficult job, and I think Uniqlo do it very well. Working with Uniqlo is probably the most incredible template of democracy in fashion, and it’s nice that my design can be accessible to anyone, on all different levels."
While no sketches or pricing details about the upcoming J.W. Anderson capsule were available, you can expect it'll be much more wallet-friendly than the brand's mainstay designs: Uniqlo's previous pair-ups have capped at around £200. So, we expect our virtual shopping baskets to runneth over when this collection drops in the fall.
