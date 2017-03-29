In the past, Uniqlo has worked with major fashion names like Jil Sander, Carine Roitfeld, and Inès de la Fressange on these types of partnerships. "Collaborations are incredibly important in design," Anderson said in a statement. "When I think of Uniqlo, I think of things that are perfectly made, that people have spent a lot of time considering; it’s a difficult job, and I think Uniqlo do it very well. Working with Uniqlo is probably the most incredible template of democracy in fashion, and it’s nice that my design can be accessible to anyone, on all different levels."