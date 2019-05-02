Skip navigation!
H&M Made The Only 4 Outfits You Need This Summer
Jinnie Lee
More from H&M
Fashion
H&M Just Restocked Its Kate Middleton Wedding Dress Dupe —& 19 More Bridal...
Eliza Huber
May 2, 2019
Fashion
H&M Is Being Even More Transparent About Its Factories and Suppliers
Channing Hargrove
Apr 24, 2019
Fashion
H&M Launched Their Conscious Exclusive Collection, Just In Time For Earth Day
Eliza Huber
Apr 11, 2019
Fashion
Halima Aden Wants More Brands to Embrace the Modest Fashion Market
Halima Aden is breaking barriers in the fashion industry at a time when xenophobia is at a peak. A proud Somali-American model turned UNICEF ambassador,
Eliza Huber
Fashion
H&M's New Studio Collection In Two Words: Glam Explorer
H&M has been seriously busy over the last twelve months: designer collaborations (including Moschino and Eytys), a major H&M Loves NY campaign and more.
Eliza Huber
Shopping
These Sustainable Retailers Will Reward You For Recycling Your Cl...
It's no secret anymore: clothing waste is a big environmental problem. Clothing production has doubled between 2000 and 2014, and the world produced 16
Emily Ruane
Beauty
I Tried $100 Worth Of H&M Beauty Products & Here's What I Th...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
You Can Officially Buy Every Sweater You Need For Fall At H&M
While we'd love to spend sweater season with a closet full of striped knits from Ganni and The Elder Statesman, doling out $500 on one sweater — let
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The H&M x Moschino Collaboration Has Finally Landed!
Update: It's here! H&M x Moschino has landed in selected stores and online (as of 8 a.m. EST), and it doesn't disappoint. The collection is extensive and
Shanon Lee
Fashion
Everything You Need To See & Know From The H&M x Moschino Show
It wasn't enough that Jeremy Scott enlisted three Hadids (Gigi, Bella and Anwar) to walk his MOSCHINO [tv] H&M runway, nuh-uh — the stunt king had to go
Landon Peoples
Weddings
H&M’s Wedding Range Includes A Kate Middleton Look-A-Like
Are we the only ones who feel like wedding season — also known as the long, money-draining months of taking planes, trains, and automobiles around the
Jess Commons
Fashion
H&M Just Launched A Bra Collection For Breast Cancer Survivors
Check the calendar, people — it's officially October. And while this time of year is typically consumed by Halloween costumes this and pumpkin-spiced
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Most Expensive-Looking Picks From H&M's Fall Arrivals
As much as we've grown as shoppers, investing more in our wardrobes and weaning ourselves off of regular impulse buys, we have to admit that we still
Alyssa Coscarelli
News
H&M Has Stopped Airbrushing Its Bikini Models
H&M is getting praise for promoting realistic-looking women's bodies by becoming the latest fast-fashion retailer to leave its swimwear models' stretch
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Why Your Favorite Fast-Fashion Stores Just Banned Mohair
Previously popular for its distinctive fluffy look, lightness, and warmth, mohair is now falling out of favor with some of the world's largest retailers.
Charlotte Gush
Fashion
Jasmine Sanders, AKA Golden Barbie, Wore H&M To Her First Met Gala
On the first Monday in May, Jasmine Sanders, or Golden Barbie, as she is known to her 2.8 million followers on Instagram, experienced a pretty big first.
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Influencer Yoyo Cao’s Clothing Line Is Getting Called Out
On Thursday, Singapore-based influencer Yoyo Cao uploaded a photo of herself showing off an #OOTD on Instagram, featuring a T-Shirt from her own fashion
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Turns Out Olivia Culpo Has A Thing For White Tops, Too
For me, the ultimate spring uniform takes shape in the form of a white top and great jeans, always. There's something so timeless, fresh, and effortless
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
H&M's New Studio Collection Is Truly A Work Of Art
With spring well, springing up on us (okay, maybe not yet, but it's a-coming), it's time to start taking stock of what a new season will bring for our
Ray Lowe
Fashion
H&M’s Conscious Collection Features New Sustainable Materials
H&M is continuing its mission to deliver higher-end, eco-minded items you’ll actually want to put on your body. Each season, with its Conscious
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Zara, ASOS, H&M, & More Have Committed To Going Green
On Thursday, 64 companies announced their commitment to increasing sustainable design, garment collection, repurposing, and the use of recycled textiles
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
H&M Is Launching A New Affordable Luxury Brand, Nyden
Following the recent success of H&M x Erdem's collaboration collection in November, the H&M Group has announced that it will unveil a new brand early this
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Gigi Hadid Just Reminded Us That H&M Has Some Really Good Sweater...
Who needs to actually show during Paris Fashion Week when Gigi Hadid is regularly photographed in your goods? Though we’re still a few months out from
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
H&M & Nike Support Stella McCartney's Campaign To Reduce Fas...
On Tuesday evening at London's Victoria & Albert Museum, designer Stella McCartney and Dame Ellen MacArthur cohosted the launch of a sustainability
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Nicki Minaj's Holiday Style Tip? Look Like A "Man Eater"
If there's one thing we look forward to every holiday season — aside from ye olde turning of fall and winter looks — it's all of the retail moments
Landon Peoples
Home
H&M's Holiday Home Collection Looks
So
Much More Ex...
H&M just released its holiday home collection, and it's putting us in the festive spirit. With candles, tablecloths, pillow covers, candles, and more in
Natalie Gontcharova
Shopping
Every Fast-Fashion Retailer Is Selling Balenciaga-Style Sock Boots
Every so often a trend comes along and it’s inescapable—its on the runway, it's at Zara, it's at H&M. See ruffles as proof. But perhaps, you’ve
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Puffer Weather Is Here — & Gigi Hadid's Go-To Is Only $60
Nothing marks the official arrival of cold weather quite like breaking out your puffer coat for the first time. And if you're still on the fence on
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Arket Just Unveiled Its New Collection — & We're Buying It All
Arket’s first spring/summer collection is a continuation of the principles and concepts established with its debut offering that launched in August.
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
What To Buy From The H&M x Erdem Collaboration
Announced in July to much excitement from the fashion set — and those with a penchant for florals — the countdown to the Erdem x H&M collaboration is
Alice Casely-Hayford
