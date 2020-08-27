H&M’s Collab With Sandra Mansour Will Benefit The Lebanese Red Cross

For the campaign, the Fleur du Soleil collection was photographed in a fairytale-like forest setting. “The first things you notice about Mansour’s designs are their dreamy qualities and sheer beauty, but then you get further drawn into the craftsmanship, the storytelling, and the modern youthfulness,” says Maria Ostbom, H&M’s Head of Womenswear Design. “There’s also something empowering about the femininity.”