H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved

Channing Hargrove
Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting that H&M and Giambattista Valli will announce its partnership at a black tie event during an amfAR gala in Paris on Thursday night. "The Paris-based, Italian couturier has designed a limited edition line of party dresses for his Valli girls, and, in a first, tailoring for Valli boys," the website teases. And the good news is we won't have to wait long to get our hands on the pieces.
“I was very surprised and flattered,” Valli tells Vogue of H&M’s interest. “The idea is to bring the Valli DNA of extraordinary, of one-of-a-kind, of uniqueness, of couture. We have our fans and they see all these beautiful moments on the red carpet, Valli girls at official events. It’s a nice way to share this flavor with them.”
On Saturday, May 25, a preview collection will be available in select H&M stores and online— but the main collection won't be released until November 7. Prices range from $17.99 to $649. The collection consists of delectable tulle dresses not unlike the pieces one of Giambattista's more famous "Valli girls" Rihanna wore to the 2015 Grammys and the LA premiere of her 2017 film Valerian. The collection is complete with red-carpet ready accessories.
“Giambattista is really a master when it comes to beauty and glamour and sophistication, we’re really happy to be working with him,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s Creative Advisor Vogue. “We always want to have different takes on the collaborations. This is different compared to Moschino last year. It’s the first time we’re working with someone doing couture.”
Click ahead to see how H&M does couture.
1 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Flared Tulle Dress, $399, available at H&M.
3 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Lace Dress With Train, $649, available at H&M.
5 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Lace Bustier Dress, $649, available at H&M.
7 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Short Ruffled Top, $149, Silk Chiffon Skirt, $129, available at H&M.
9 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Flared Tulle Dress, $399, available at H&M.
11 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Long Silk Dress, $299, available at H&M.
13 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Flared Tulle Dress, $399, available at H&M.
15 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Ribbed Socks, $17.99, available at H&M.
17 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Waist Belt With Bow, $129.99, available at H&M.
19 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Short-Sleeved Sweatshirt, $49.99, available at H&M.
21 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Soft Cup Bra, $69.99, available at H&M.
23 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Rhinestone Tiara, $39.99, available at H&M.
25 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Briefs High Waist, $69.99, available at H&M.
27 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Sandals, $299, available at H&M.
29 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Leather Loafers, $299, available at H&M.
31 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Organza Shirt, $99, available at H&M.
33 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Organza T-Shirt, $59.99, available at H&M.
35 of 36
H&M x Giambattista Valli Necklace With Rhinestones, $99, available at H&M.
