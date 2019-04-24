H&M Is Being Even More Transparent About Its Factories and Suppliers

“We are so proud to be the first global fashion retailer of our size and scale to launch this level of product transparency,” Isak Roth, Head of Sustainability at H&M said in the same press release. “We want to show the world that this is possible. By being open and transparent about where our products are made we hope to set the bar for our industry and encourage customers to make more sustainable choices. With transparency comes responsibility, making transparency such an important factor to help create a more sustainable fashion industry.”