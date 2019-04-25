More from Green Fashion

Skip navigation!
Green Fashion
Fashion
Reformation Is Officially Making Footwear
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Everlane's New Sustainable Sneakers Will Be Everywhere This Summer
Eliza Huber
Apr 25, 2019
Fashion
H&M Is Being Even More Transparent About Its Factories and Suppliers
Channing Hargrove
Apr 24, 2019
Fashion
The Fair Trade Fashion Shoot That's Dominating Our Instagram Feeds
Mekita Rivas
Apr 23, 2019
Fashion
6 Eco-Conscious Influencers on Their Best Sustainable Fashion Pur...
The fashion industry isn't always the most conscious — socially, economically, or ecologically. The retail business loses thousands (if not millions) of
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Keep These Sustainable Brands In Mind When Shopping On Earth Day ...
While preparing to write about the mutable, ever-evolving and increasingly pressing topic of “sustainability” in time for Earth Day, we had deep
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Could This Be The Most Sustainable Women's Brand... Ever?
By now, you're probably aware there's a 50/50 chance that brands who tout their sustainability efforts aren't actually telling the truth. You also know
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
These Sustainable Retailers Will Reward You For Recycling Your Cl...
It's no secret anymore: clothing waste is a big environmental problem. Clothing production has doubled between 2000 and 2014, and the world produced 16
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
J. Crew & Madewell Partner With Fair Trade To Produce Sustainable...
Sustainability has become a focal point for brands, mainstream and emerging, as of late. Innovators in the space, like H&M and Everlane, have caused a
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Turns Out Americans Don't Trust Fashion Brands To Protect Th...
As the fashion industry opens up to sustainability, and maps a route toward a circular production ethos, more and more brands are stepping up to the plate
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
CFDA Doubles Down On Sustainable Fashion
It's time to start taking sustainable fashion seriously. At least, that's what the Council of Fashion Designers of America is saying. Off the heels of
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Vegan Fashion Week? Don't Knock It Till You Try It
As if Fashion Month wasn't niche enough of an event as it is, it's getting even more nuanced: Vegan Fashion Week is headed to Los Angeles. In attempts to
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Care About The Oceans? Shop These Brands
You probably clicked on this article because you care about the ocean. And good for you. (Seriously — that's great.) But, in case you don't have the
by
Landon Peoples
Dedicated Feature
If You're Not Reading Your Clothing Labels, You Really Should
If you aren’t already in the habit of checking the fabric content of your clothing, it may be time to do so. In a world full of synthetic fibers that
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
How To Tell If A Child Made Your Clothes
Word on the street is that brands are embracing sustainability. Some are going fur-free, too. Today, it's more common than ever to find round-ups of
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
To Kering, Luxury Means Trashing Fashion’s Death Wish
A week before I was scheduled to visit the Kering offices in Paris to talk sustainability, I was warned my “green tour” wouldn’t be like any others.
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Zara, ASOS, H&M, & More Have Committed To Going Green
On Thursday, 64 companies announced their commitment to increasing sustainable design, garment collection, repurposing, and the use of recycled textiles
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
H&M & Nike Support Stella McCartney's Campaign To Reduce Fas...
On Tuesday evening at London's Victoria & Albert Museum, designer Stella McCartney and Dame Ellen MacArthur cohosted the launch of a sustainability
by
Georgia Murray
Shopping
Yoox Net-A-Porter Group Goes Fur-Free
High-fashion retailers Net-A-Porter and Yoox are committing to a fur-free future. Today, the Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) group announced that it will no
by
Christopher Luu
Celebrity Style
Emma Watson Just Launched A New Instagram Account For The
Bes...
In the coolest way possible, we think Emma Watson just out Hermione'd herself. The actress has started a new Instagram account called The Press Tour to
by
Landon Peoples
Green Fashion
Here Are 8 Workout Brands That Don't Use Sweatshop Labor
It’s a sad day when Beyoncé’s Ivy Park range is under investigation for unethical production practices. Sad indeed, but not all leggings-buying has
by
Kat George
Fashion
What's The Difference Between Slow & Fast Fashion Anyway?
In honor of Earth Day (which, if you ask us, should be every day), we're helping to ignite a discussion on ethical fashion production,
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
These Mixed-Print Tees Are Seriously Rad, Also Recycled
Perhaps sustainability is not be the first thing that comes to mind when you find an item so cool you can't leave it in the store. But, when a single
by
Ana Colon
Green Fashion
H&M's New Conscious Collection Is Eco-Design At Its Best
The wait is finally over: H&M’s sustainable fashion collection, Conscious Exclusive, hits stores this week. The eco-fashion line is the brainchild of
by
Emily London
Green Fashion
H&M Used Your Old Clothes To Create This Denim Line
Well, it seems those H&M I:Collect bins were a hit. As WWD reports today, the retailer has collected 7.7 million pounds of recycled clothing from its
by
Gina Marinelli
Lookbooks
H&M's New Conscious Line Helps Us Channel Our Inner Ballerina
As H&M pushes forward with its eco-friendly initiatives — particularly with its Conscious collections — the retail powerhouse continues to reel us in
by
Alison Ives
H&M
Can Eco Fashion Go Mainstream? H&M And Amber Valletta Say Yes
H&M continues to push the boundaries of High Street retailing this week with the announcement of its latest sustainable fashion initiative. The brand’s
by
Emily London
Green Fashion
We Explain Why This Plain White T-Shirt Could Cost $40
Searching for a basic tee? Forever 21 has a relaxed-fit one for $6.80, Gap does it for $20, and you could get another at Nordstrom for $18. Or, you
by
Alden Wicker
Green Fashion
This Vegan Accessory Line Gives Céline A Run For Its Money
We're not quite sure why, but vegan accessories always seem to try a little too hard to be "fashionable." With lots of unnecessary add-ons, fussy design
by
Connie Wang
Green Fashion
Is This New E-Commerce Site The Answer To Unethical Shopping?
Maxine Bédat and Soraya Darabi bonded in high school in Minneapolis over their shared international background — rare in the Midwest. After high
by
Alden Wicker
Green Fashion
These So-Cute Vegan Shoes Are Made By Good Guys, Literally
A French brand making vegan shoes with a name that could have only been dreamed up by notorious animal-rights crusader (and um, legendary crooner)
by
Alison Baitz
