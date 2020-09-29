I Tried Out The Ganni x Levi’s Rental Program. Here Are My Thoughts.

The collaboration is made up of three versatile pieces: patchwork jeans, bubble-sleeve snap-up shirt with an XXL collar, and snap-up mini dress. What you receive in the mail won’t be identical to the delivery for your fellow #GANNIGirl; depending on where the pair you rent is in the denim lifecycle, it could have more rips or be more faded than others — which is all part of the charm. As Reffstrup says, “The beauty of denim is it just gets better over time.” You probably won’t style the pieces the same, either. Both the shirt and the dress can be worn oversized or cinched using a detachable snap-on belt. They can be styled open or closed, tucked-in or loose, sleeves flowing or buttoned up, with the collar attached or detached. Even the jeans include two separate button-flies, one that’s designed for low-rise styling and the other for high-rise.