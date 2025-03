I’ve Been In My Alt Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

As I got deeper into alternative culture, I started to realize how political fashion really is to me, especially in alternative scenes that were born out of a need to challenge taboos , break from the norm, and give a voice to the silenced. Personal style stopped being about fitting into a box and became more about surrounding myself with people who make me feel good and share my values. But it wasn’t always easy to find that sense of belonging. Alternative music and fashion are often white-dominated spaces, which can make you feel kind of isolated if you don’t see yourself reflected there. But at the same time, it’s impossible to ignore the huge contributions Latines have made to these scenes. Mexican goth music , for instance, is such a beautiful twist on the gothic sound, and it’s just one example of how Latines have shaped alternative culture in ways that often get overlooked. It reminds me that beauty forms when unexpected worlds come together, even if the mainstream doesn't always recognize it.