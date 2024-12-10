I’m in My Vaquera Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Looking at old family photos, I see more than just memories; I see the building blocks of my style and the people who shaped it. Those faded images of my grandpa in his rancho outfits, from cowboy boots to oversized belt buckles, tell a story of Mexican life passed down through generations. They’re more than just clothes — they’re symbols of where I come from. The rugged charm of those elements, which are now central to modern cowgirl and western aesthetics, connect me to a vaquera way of life that’s been part of me since before I was born.
For me, style and music are intertwined. As an artist rooted in cumbia and regional mexicano, my wardrobe carries the same energy as my music. Growing up between Mexico and Beaumont, California, I was surrounded by the spirit of MexiCali — a place where culture, sound, and fashion blend into something all its own. Cumbia music and vaquera culture aren’t just styles I adopt for performance; they’re how life itself becomes art. Whether I’m on stage in fur chaps, a bullet belt, and my favorite tejana (cowboy hat), or I’m offstage in low-rise jeans, botas, and a big belt buckle, the energy stays the same. It’s a way of being, a way of carrying that same spirit with me every day.
Estevie
What’s especially beautiful about vaquera is how deeply family is woven into it all — into the music, the fashion, and the way of life. It’s an ode to the people who came before me, but it’s also an action, something I get to bring to life in the present. Working with my mom to design my outfits is part of that. We sketch designs and piece them together, and in those moments, I feel so connected to her. It’s like we’re keeping a tradition alive: crafting something that tells our story. It’s a bit like creating a song, putting the pieces together until it just feels right.
My culture is the heartbeat of my style. But it’s not just about nostalgia — it’s about how everything evolves. Growing up in the 2000s, I watched Y2K fashion recently make its comeback, and those moments of nostalgia mixed with my vaquera roots gave birth to something uniquely mine. It’s a blend of past and present, tradition and modernity. I think about how I can throw on a pair of cowboy boots with a Y2K look, just like I blend cumbia, banda, and norteña music with pop influences. It’s a beautiful cycle of taking what’s been passed down, making it my own, and letting it push me forward. Everything I create feels like it’s built from both where I’ve been and where I’m going, and that’s what gives it its power.
Estevie
Dressing vaquera is like stepping into something that’s living, a legacy that’s never static but always evolving. It’s like wearing the past on my sleeve while carving out my own path in the world. When I put on this style, it’s more than just a choice of clothes — it’s a personal manifesto. It’s a reminder of who I am, where I come from, and the strength of the culture that raised me. Each piece carries the weight of tradition, but it also carries the freedom to transform it into something new. Here are five ways that you can embrace your vaquera era, too.
Wear Your Botas, Blue Jeans, & Belt Buckles
My style is hugely inspired by 1990s and 2000s cumbia artists and classic Western aesthetics. Think of artists like Selena — her look and the genre go hand in hand. For any vaquera look, the cowboy boot, or botas, is the most essential piece. You’ve gotta have the botas, the belt buckle, a good belt, and some blue jeans. You can keep it simple. Just throw on your favorite jeans, pick a color you love to accent with, and you’re set. You can also make these pieces feel more your own by upcycling and customizing them. Whether I’m adding some gems, sparkles, or totally reworking a piece, it’s important that each look has a little bit of “me” in it.
Accessorize with Pieces from Your Culture
I love representing Mexico in every way I can, which is why some of my favorite accessories are deeply rooted in the culture, like tejanas and crosses. My go-to tejana style is the Alicia, inspired by Mexican singer Alicia Villarreal and the hats she made iconic — it’s quickly becoming a staple for me. I also love having my little cross with me; it makes me feel protected, especially on stage. Whether I wear it as an earring or a necklace, having my cruzecita or a virgencita close by brings me comfort. I love mixing in other pieces, too, like bolo ties. If you have a special item from your past or something meaningful to you, use it to accessorize. Incorporating those personal treasures adds depth to any vaquera look.
Whatever Makes You Feel Beautiful, Plus Some Sparkles
I love wearing my hair natural. It’s one of the things that I think makes my look instantly recognizable. If you have curly hair, I recommend Rizo’s Curls, a Latina-owned brand that I personally use on my hair. But honestly, how you wear your hair is all about feeling beautiful and confident, just like a vaquera would style herself. It’s about being empowered and comfortable in your own skin. For makeup, I’m all about sparkly white eyeshadow, winged liner, and lashes. One of my favorite tips for applying falsies: instead of using a full lash, which can sometimes make your eyes look smaller, I use individual lashes and apply two at the outer corners of my eyes. It’s been a game-changer in my beauty routine.
Infuse it with Other Trends You Love
I love this era we’re in where people are embracing all kinds of new combinations and possibilities. For anything to keep growing and stay relevant, it has to evolve. That’s true for both fashion and music. There was a time when música mexicana hit a plateau — it felt stuck, and people weren’t listening as much. But then new artists came along, pushed boundaries, and now we’re in the middle of a Corridos Tumbados revolution. So when you’re styling your next vaquera look, think about how you can make it feel new and personal to you.
Vamonos al Baile
My friends and I love going to bailes; it’s always so much fun. We get dressed up in our cutest vaquera outfits, take pictures with our besties, and dance to banda norteña. You can also go to rodeos, but honestly, being vaquera is all about rocking your vaquera look, getting cute, heading out to dance, and listening to music that makes you feel alive, fills you with joy, and connects you to your roots, your culture, and the people who share that energy with you.
