Mexican Regional Connects Me With Family Despite Physical & Cultural Borders

When we find a shared interest — like listening to regional Mexican music, in my case — it can help bring us closer and provide avenues for more open and serious conversations based on our shared experiences. Mexican music icons of the past resonated with older generations, but because I saw that as "my mom's music," they never spoke to me. However, the artists shaping the regional Mexican genre today draw from hip-hop, which is my favorite genre. They are also telling stories about being the eldest in the family and enjoying the bad times as much as the good ones, experiences my Mexican cousins and I can bond over.