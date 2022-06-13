As a First-Gen Grad, My Degree Isn’t Just Mine — It’s Also My Community’s

Even though it’ll be my name on my college diploma, there is a village of people and communities that made this degree possible. My mother’s defiant strength, prayers, care, sleepless nights, and strenuous labor provided me and my siblings with opportunities beyond our wildest dreams. In partially raising my younger siblings, they taught me how to multitask, negotiate, and care for others. As a teen, a family in my neighborhood provided me with shelter, food, spiritual guidance, and an address to use so I could stay in school. As an adult, I have friends who took me in as their own during my darkest moments. My son’s father has always taken great care of our child so that I never had to worry about whom to leave him with while I worked or attended classes. There were educators who taught me lessons beyond the four walls of their classrooms and instilled in me a purpose to someday pursue teaching. And then there’s my son, whose kindness, curiosity, wild imagination, and unconditional love has continuously provided me with a purpose greater than myself as well as hope for a kinder, equitable world.