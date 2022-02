Intellectual activists may look differently than in hooks’ day, but their impact is just as resonant. There is @jillisblack aka Jill Louise Busby who went viral asking why white people needed so much time to “get it.” Megan Thee Stallion challenged the public to think differently about violence Black women experience when she was shot in the foot in 2020 and the response from so many people on social media was jokes rather than concern or compassion. A few months later, Stallion later penned a New York Times op-ed about protecting Black women. Last year, aside from topping the charts, Stallion joined the 25% of Black people who have a Bachelor’s degree (compared to 38% of the national population ) when she graduated from Texas Southern University, an HBCU. People dismissed Stallion for her provocative videos and willingness to talk about sex, like they’ve done to many Black women who discuss sexuality publicly, but she knew her value. In an interview with Angie Martinez, Stallion said, “I just feel like you’re never too old to learn.” Or too young to teach people to stop underestimating Black women.