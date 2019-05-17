Skip navigation!
Feminism
Music
Billie Eilish Signed A Ukulele & It Could Be Yours
by
Courtney E. Smith
More from Feminism
Work & Money
I'm A Pregnant CEO & Want Business Leaders To Stand Up For Abortion Rights
Amy Nelson
May 17, 2019
Music
“Old Town Road” Just Got The Sex-Positive Remix That Country Music Sorely Needed
Meagan Fredette
May 12, 2019
US News
Texas Passes Bill To Improve Conditions For Women In Prison — But Is It Enough?
Alexis Reliford
May 11, 2019
Music
The Grammys Just Appointed The First Woman President & CEO In The...
The Recording Academy, who host the Grammy Awards, are stepping up. The group's board of trustees have appointed the Academy's first ever woman President
by
Courtney E. Smith
Pop Culture
Amber Heard Takes On A Fear That Consumes Women: Losing Followers...
Actress and activist Amber Heard is an inspiration to many — but, she says, it comes at a cost. Heard took the stage this weekend at the Create &
by
Megan Johnson
Relationships
How
Jane The Virgin
Reimagined On-Screen Sex For Women
In 2014, when Jane the Virgin first premiered on the CW, it didn’t sound like a promising pitch: a show surrounding the virginity of a Catholic
by
Jaclyn Friedman
News
American Women Don't Have Equal Rights. Congress Is Finally ...
For the first time in 36 years, the debate about the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) returned to Congress. On Tuesday morning, advocates, including
by
Amelia Harnish
Music
Want To Hear A Woman On Country Radio? You'll Have To Sit Th...
Country music has been edging women out of the format over the last 18 years, a new report finds. It’s a problem women artists have gotten more vocal
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Janet Jackson Is A Rock Hall Of Famer — & Here’s How She Was A Fe...
Janet Jackson will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the 2019 class. And the ceremony is being broadcast on HBO on Saturday, April 27.
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
The
Little Woods
Soundtrack Is Centered On Women In A Ma...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the movie Little Woods. There is no sound of North Dakota. The state was the birthplace of a few well-known crooners of yore
by
Courtney E. Smith
Relationships
If Sex Isn't Good At First, Is Your Relationship Doomed? (Sp...
This week, Jaclyn tackles a question about bad sex from one of her fans... QUESTION: I recently had a breakup that was much needed. We
by
Jaclyn Friedman
Music
Why Is Everyone Pitching In To Help Women In Country Music Except...
Ahead of the ACM Awards Sunday night, the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative dropped a report on women in country music. We already knew they were being shut
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Why Aren't These Women In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame?
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame seems to have a woman problem. As in, there aren't enough women in it. Scroll through its long list of inductees and you
by
Ally Hickson
Work & Money
This Is What Gloria Steinem Was Doing At Your Age
Gloria Steinem has had several long and venerable careers, working as an activist for women’s rights, a journalist, and an author. With her 85th
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
The Equal Rights Amendment: It's Not Over 'Til It'...
What do Alyssa Milano, Rupert Murdoch, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, and the Women’s March movement all have in common? They all support the Equal
by
Amelia Harnish
Work & Money
The Problem With Those Headlines About Meghan Markle & Her Staff?...
A staff member who works closely with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has announced that she is leaving her position. Despite what tabloids would have you
by
Sarah Midkiff
Movies
Captain Marvel
Broke A Glass Ceiling You Can’t See Just ...
Captain Marvel is shattering glass ceilings one after another. As Brie Larson takes to the skies to protect Earth from malicious alien warfare as the
by
Alejandra Salazar
Pop Culture
Meghan Markle Feels The "Embryonic Kicking Of Feminism" With Her ...
Meghan Markle is an unapologetic feminist. Her soon-to-be-born baby could fight for gender equality, too, if that's what we're to believe by Meghan
by
Kaitlin Reilly
International Women's Day
Food & Beverage Products That Are Actually Giving Back This Inter...
International Women's Day can be a bit tricky when it comes to brands. Many companies approach the day as an opportunity not to empower women but to make
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
These Podcast Episodes Are Must-Listens For Women's History ...
We are saturated with quality media, ready for listening, reading, and viewing. We know it's the Golden Age of Television, and that recent movies and
by
Elena Nicolaou
Music
Maren Morris Takes Aim At The Invisible Walls Around Country Musi...
There’s a tightrope walk for any woman on country radio, an all-important format that remains a career-maker in the genre in 2019. According to recent
by
Courtney E. Smith
Beauty
11 Feminist Manicures You'll Want To Wear All Year Long
It's easy to get emotional thinking about all we have to celebrate on International Women's Day. Wherever you are in your life, whatever your grand
by
Megan Decker
Movies
Maggie Gyllenhaal Responds To Bizarre Criticism That Her Voice Is...
Maggie Gyllenhaal is calling out a publication after it criticized her voice in an interview. The actress spoke to The Independent for a story that
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
17 Tattoos That Celebrate The Power Of Women
Lady Gaga knows: Tattoos have a way of getting people talking. And as much as we like using our voices, certain designs that are especially bold or
by
Kelsey Castañon
Global News
Authoritarian Governments Are Rolling Back Women's Rights. T...
It was after sunset in Istanbul, when women were told to be home, and riot police stood guard on every block of Istiklal Street armed with rubber pellets
by
Fariba Nawa
Feminism
Mark International Women's Day With One Of These Feminist Tees
International Women's Day is this Friday, March 8th, and has been celebrated in some capacity for over a century. (Way too short of a time, if you ask
by
Emily Ruane
TV Shows
Netflix's Most Feminist Shows To Binge-Watch This Month
It's Women's History Month, and Captain Marvel is about to take over the big screen in Marvel's first female-led superhero film. Let those golden specks
by
Elena Nicolaou
Food & Drinks
Yelp Makes Your Brunch Decision Easier By Promoting Women-Owned B...
To celebrate Women’s History Month, which kicked off on March 1 in case you didn’t make plans yet, Yelp has collaborated with Rebecca Minkoff to
by
Sarah Midkiff
Movies
Dark Phoenix
Is Rising — But Can The
X-Men
Do A...
The Dark Phoenix has risen...again. 20th Century Fox dropped a trailer for its latest X-Men movie this week: Dark Phoenix, an adaptation of Marvel’s
by
Alejandra Salazar
Work & Money
20 Feminist Quotes To Post On Instagram This Women's History...
Around here, every month is Women's History Month. But March happens to be the official period for celebrating the absolutely vital role women play in
by
Refinery29 Editors
