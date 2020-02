Sundance Film Festival Just Named Tabitha Jackson The First Woman To Helm The Fest

According to a recent study from the Time’s Up Foundation and USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, women and people of color are “vastly underrepresented” at festivals, both in creative and leadership realms. Though Sundance is one of the more diverse festivals — the study placed it as the top performing film festival for women directors of color, and the second-best for women directors — there is still a long way to go. Across North American festivals, 85% of top executives from 2017-2019 have been white.