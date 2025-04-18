Sinners Is Terrifying, Thrilling, Sexy & Surprisingly Romantic. Let’s Unpack That Ending

“I like to think of Annie as Smoke’s other other half, like Stack is,” Mosaku said. “Stack is one side of him, but Annie is another side of him. She's his protector, lover, mother, safe place. She is his sanctuary.” Annie’s knowledge of the spiritual world also saves everyone’s — including Smoke’s — asses. “She moves with purpose. She moves with strength and power. She has such an anchored spirit and is so in tune with the other stuff that we can't see or feel or hear. She sees and feels and hears it.” Near the end, Annie is the one to tell the remaining humans not to let their friend and the night’s acting bouncer, Cornbread (Omar Miller), in after he’s been turned. She teaches them how to stake a vampire in the heart. She also puts them onto the good ol’ garlic trick. Through her spiritual practices, she becomes their first line of defense and sacrifices herself (she tells Smoke she would rather die than become a vampire) to be their savior, like so many Black women do.