Wunmi Mosaku Defends Sweetness In The Belly Co-Star Dakota Fanning After Backlash

There’s always been people who need solace and refuge throughout history. That’s what I love about this story. It isn’t just about where you’re from, it’s about what’s happening to you. Lily and Amina are not from the same place but they share a similar story because of where they’ve been raised and how the war has affected them and their need for safety. They look completely different, but they share so much. And isn’t that just the reality of life. We think we’re so different from that person over there, but we really share so much. People always concentrate on the differences, which always seem to be what you look like or to which god you pray.