Entertainment News
Amy Jo Johnson On Going from
Power Rangers
&
Felicity
To ...
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
Beauty
I’m A Celebrity Makeup Artist — Here’s What I Keep In My Kit During ...
by
Carli Whitwell
Entertainment
No One Could Have Seen
Bachelor In Paradise
’s Late-Breaking MVP Coming...
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment
Kaitlynn Carter Got A Dainty Tattoo — & It Might Be About Miley
Samantha Sasso
6 hours ago
Entertainment
Dylan Barbour Says Tyler Cameron Is Very Happy Dating Gigi Hadid
Kathryn Lindsay
6 hours ago
Entertainment
The New iPhone Is Freaking Out People With This Phobia
Erika W. Smith
yesterday
Entertainment
I’m A Publicist Who Babysits A-List Celebs During TIFF — He...
For many of us, the Toronto International Film Festival is a chance to enjoy a night on the town, check out some buzzy movies, and hopefully
by
Anonymous
Emmy Awards
Who Will Win The 2019 Emmys? Predictions Sharper Than Any Three-E...
by
Ariana Romero
Celebrity Couples
Anna Wintour Defended That Controversial Kimye Vogue Cover
The year was 2014. Pharrell wore a park ranger-inspired Vivienne Westwood hat to the Grammys. Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Oscars and took the most celebrity
by
Mekita Rivas
Entertainment
Wait, Are JPJ & Tayshia Leaving Us Clues About Their Post-
Bach...
Bachelor In Paradise can be a confusing place, y’all. The hormones are racing, the sun is shining, the surf is pounding, and a lot of feelings are gettin
by
Lindsay Denninger
Entertainment
How Are Blake & Kristina After
Bachelor In Paradise
It was too little too late for Kristina Schulman when Blake Horstmann finally decided to turn his attention towards her on Bachelor in Paradise. After purs
by
Martha Sorren
Beauty
The Weeknd’s New Look Will Make You Do A Double Take
Since chopping off his trademark Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired freeform locs in 2016, the Weeknd hasn’t really veered away from his tapered
by
aimee simeon
Entertainment
I’m A Bartender & Here’s What Really Goes Down At TIF...
For many of us, the Toronto International Film Festival is a chance to enjoy a night on the town, check out some buzzy movies, and hopefully
by
Anonymous
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner Teases Her Playboy Cover With A Cowboy Hat & Not Muc...
Kylie Jenner has been on countless magazine covers. In fact, her mom and manager’s office is covered in them. She’s been on international cover
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Did
The Affair
Just Give Us 2019’s Most Chilling S...
The only thing The Affair loves more than hating Noah Solloway (Dominic West) is a sex scene. There have been sweet sex scenes, like the one between Helen
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
Ellen DeGeneres Met Prince Archie & Made One Very Important Obser...
Unlike us commoners, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has met famous infant Prince Archie — and she has some thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
What It Means That Kim Kardashian Tested Positive For Lupus Antib...
The season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was dramatic — and it wasn’t just because of Kim’s annoyance with Khloé ‘s ex, Trist
by
Molly Longman
Entertainment
Bachelor In Paradise
Confirms At Least One Couple Will G...
After six long weeks, the finale of Bachelor in Paradise is on the horizon. If you are wondering which couples stay together after Bachelor in Paradise, an
by
Alexis Reliford
Entertainment News
Felicity Huffman Explained Why She Paid $15,000 In The College Ad...
After pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to fix her daughter’s SAT scores, Felicity Huffman is sharing her side of the story. Huffman and her husband, Wil
by
Lydia Wang
Entertainment
This Is Us
Star Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged
First comes love, then comes marriage. But before that comes engagement. ‘Tis the season to be wedded! And not just on TV. Just in time for the
by
Tara Edwards
Entertainment News
I’m A Celeb Hair Stylist — Here’s How I Spend A Day D...
For many of us, the Toronto International Film Festival is a chance to enjoy a night on the town, check out some buzzy movies, and hopefully have a meet-cu
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Entertainment News
Charlotte Cardin Plays Dress-Up With Chanel At TIFF
For many of us, the Toronto International Film Festival is a chance to enjoy a night on the town, check out some buzzy movies, and hopefully have a meet-cu
by
Carli Whitwell
Entertainment
Wunmi Mosaku Defends
Sweetness In The Belly
Co-Star Dako...
Days before I sit down with Wunmi Mosaku, a BAFTA winner you may recognize from Luther, ahead of the TIFF premiere of her new movie, Sweetness in the Belly
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Music
Priyanka Chopra Felt Guilty For Ditching Nick Jonas At The VMAs
The Jonas Brothers may have won the MTV Video Music Award for their “Sucker” music video featuring the J-Sisters, but one key member was nowher
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Is Nicki Minaj Retiring From Music
Update, September 8, 2019: Nicki Minaj has apologized for her “abrupt and insensitive” tweet about retiring and promised fans “u guys wil
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
There Is One Song On The New Post Malone Album That Is Blowing Minds
Every generation has its rabble-rousers. Post Malone is beloved by Generation Z. His new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, is already projected to debut at No
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment
This Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 17 Premiere Recap Is ...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,&nb
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Did Caelynn & Dean’s Mexico Instas Just Spoil
Bachelor In Par...
We still have one week of Bachelor in Paradise left, and Tuesday’s episode closed on a cliffhanger: will Caelynn Miller-Keyes stick it out in Paradise wi
by
Lydia Wang
Entertainment
There’s Never Been A Movie Quite Like
Hustlers
B...
Jennifer Lopez’s entrance in Hustlers is the movie embodiment of the “run me over” celebrity meme. Wearing a spangly silver, fringed thong bodysuit,
by
Anne Cohen
Entertainment News
We Asked J.Lo & Yes, The Cast Of Hustlers Are Friends IRL
There’s a scene in Hustlers in which Jennifer Lopez, wearing nothing but a bikini and a fur coat, engulfs Constance Wu into the lining of her jacket. The
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Movie Reviews
Beanie Feldstein’s
How To Build A Girl
Is A Sweet Celebr...
My first ever viewing of Almost Famous in my parents’ basement as a teen sparked a rich tapestry of fantasies involving me running off to become a groupi
by
Anne Cohen
Entertainment News
Michael B. Jordan Just Raised The Bar For TIFF Fashion
The Toronto International Film Festival is more known for its prestige world premieres, thoughtful interviews and industry panels than its red-carpet fashi
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Entertainment
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Are Doing A Bad Job Of Not Talking ...
Call it what you want, but Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can’t stop, won’t stop talking about each other, while attempting to avoid talking about one
by
Kaitlin Reilly
