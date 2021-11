That pragmatic, realistic approach is actually the secret sauce of Love Life Season 2. Marcus’ relatability is a credit to the excellent direction of co-showrunners Sam Boyd, Bridget Bredard, and Rachelle Williams-BenAry but also to the range of its lead. For the role, Harper taps into a new level of raw vulnerability to bring to life the messiest, most human character he’s tackled thus far. We all know a Marcus. Some of us have dated a Marcus. Some of us have even been a Marcus, always trying to do the right thing but constantly getting caught up in the moving parts of life. Through all of his highs and lows — and the lows are basement-level — you can’t help but to root for him because we know just how emotionally taxing modern dating can be. Though we wouldn’t make quite the same mistakes he does, we empathize with his plight. (Have you tried dating recently? It’s hard out here.)