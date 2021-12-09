Why These Gen Z Fans Can’t Wait For And Just Like That…

A central character in the series is the city itself. “I think Sex and The City is really representative of the '90s and early 2000s and it captures a moment of New York that is really different now. I’m not sure how they’re going to capture the energy of the city given that the world has changed so much,” Bella says. However Katie feels slightly more optimistic: “I’m excited to see how they address the way in which dating has evolved since the show and even the movies with the introduction of dating apps,” she says, adding that she’s interested to see if they’re able to use relevant terminology and reflect the way dating is now. “I want to see Carrie experience the talking stage and how ambiguous that can be with the consumability of dating apps,” she says.