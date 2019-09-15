Skip navigation!
Sunday Sep 15, 2019
Entertainment
The Joker Backlash Shows How Dangerous The Film Is
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
News
Justin Trudeau Skipped The Leadership Debate — Will He Regret It
by
Courtney Shea
Living
A Week In Vancouver, BC, On A $42,000 Salary
by
You
Entertainment
What Really Goes Through A Celebrity’s Head On The Red Carpet
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
Celebrity Style
Photographic Evidence That This Was The Most Stylish TIFF Yet
Nadia Ebrahim
Sep 13, 2019
Fashion
The 6 Biggest Runway Trends From New York Fashion Week
Eliza Huber
Sep 13, 2019
Dedicated Feature
Can Knowing What Kind Of Friend You Are Help You Find Your Perfect Jeans? Take ...
Chelsea Peng
Sep 13, 2019
Living
Please Stop Asking Me When I’m Going To Get Married
When you’re a lady human of a certain age, you start getting interrogated about when you’ll get hitched. If you’re in a committed, long-term relation
by
Kate Leaver
Living
Modern Workplace Anxiety Is Manifesting In The Bathroom
Have you ever waited inside a bathroom stall longer than you have to, not because you’re busy scrolling through Instagram or filling up a fantasy Shopbop
by
Cait Munro
Work & Money
How To Deal With Representation Burnout In The Workplace
In January, Anne Helen Peterson deemed millennials “the burnout generation,” and in May the World Health Organization officially legitimized bu
by
Anabel Pasarow
Beauty
The Tiny Detail You Missed At The Marc Jacobs Show
Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2020 show was over the top — in the best way possible. The clothing and hats were an explosion of colour, feathers, flow
by
Jessica Cruel
Fashion
Exclusive: We Got Ready With The Society’s Kathryn Newton F...
Kathryn Newton is having quite the year. She starred in the Netflix summer drama, The Society; acted alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Big L
by
Eliza Huber
Wellness
Lucy Hale Reveals Why She Got An IUD
In the past few years, it seems like everyone — from your best friend to even lawmakers — has been talking about getting an intrauterine device, aka an
by
Cory Stieg
Health News
Overwhelmed? You’re Not Alone, But We Have Solutions
You’re cramming for the first big exam of college while trying to have a social life, go to the gym, and drink enough water. You have a big presentation
by
Molly Longman
Beauty
Selena Gomez Just Debuted A Curly Ombré Lob — & It’s Perfec...
This season, hair-colour inspiration is coming from every direction, and all the trending looks have one thing in common: subtle highlights. We’ve se
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Dua Lipa’s Newest Gig Is All About Freedom
Fragrance campaigns, and the protagonists in them, are often just one Vespa ride away from being the plot of a blockbuster romance. They’re inherentl
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Throwback ’90s Hair Trend Is Fall’s Hottest Hair...
by
aimee simeon
Entertainment
Mac Miller Reportedly Left Behind Millions In Assets
Mac Miller left behind millions in assets, according to a report from TMZ. In 2018, Miller died at age 26 in his Studio City, CA home. Miller’s cau
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Demi Moore Opens Up About Her Marriage To Ashton Kutcher
Demi Moore opened up about her marriage to Ashton Kutcher in a revealing new interview with The New York Times and her new memoir Inside Out. Moore,
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
So, Is Netflix’s
Tall Girl
Really That Problematic
Tall Girl opens with a familiar sequence: A beautiful blue-eyed, blonde-haired girl peeks over the top of her book at an equally handsome classmate. They l
by
Anne Cohen
Wellness
The Spiritual Reason Friday The 13th Is Considered Unlucky
This Friday will fall on September 13th. Cue the spooky music. Friday the 13th has long been considered an unlucky day. But why? There are a few different
by
Erika W. Smith
Entertainment
Meet The
Hustlers
Cast & The Real People That Inspired The...
by
Rachel Paige
Entertainment
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Just Broke The Internet With A Shad...
I’d like to start this off by pointing out that anyone who thinks they look normal while making out would have a similarly rude awakening to Timothé
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Wellness
This Friday The 13th Brings Us A Full Harvest Moon In Pisces
It’s time to get witchy. This Friday the 13th brings us a full moon — the first full moon to fall on a Friday the 13th in 13 years. Spooked? Don?
by
Erika W. Smith
Fashion
Marc Jacobs Closed NYFW On A Joyful Note
New York Fashion Week’s new condensed schedule concluded on Wednesday at the Park Avenue Armory where Marc Jacobs presented his spring 2020 collectio
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Enough About Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron — Let’s Talk About Dua Li...
While Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are keeping their rumored relationship under wraps, another Hadid is balancing things out by going full throttle with hi
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Meghan Markle’s BFF Claims Becoming A Royal Hasn’t Ch...
For us commoners, it’s hard to imagine how life might change after marrying into the royal family. However, Meghan Markle’s best friend Misha Nonoo cla
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian West Living On A Ranch In Wyoming Is
The Simple...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s next chapter may be a far cry from Calabasas. Over the past year or so, West has frequently spoken about his love of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment News
Amy Jo Johnson On Going from
Power Rangers
&
Felicit...
Amy Jo Johnson is covering her face with her hands while she tells me about the recent email she accidentally sent Felicity Huffman. It’s the day after t
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Beauty
I’m A Celebrity Makeup Artist — Here’s What I Keep In...
For many of us, the Toronto International Film Festival is a chance to enjoy a night on the town, check out some buzzy movies, and hopefully
by
Carli Whitwell
Fashion
Hunter McGrady Talks Size Diversity And The Future Of Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week isn’t for everyone. Traditional runway shows simply don’t include bodies that look like the average person’s — or clothes tha
by
Olivia Muenter
Relationships
Is It Possible To Be “Good” At Dating
“I might play ball. But I will never sign that.” – Randall “Pink” Floyd, Dazed and Confused, 1993 There’s a strong possibility that I
by
Shani Silver
Wellness
6 Women On Living With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Nails
The Biggest Nail-Art Trends For Fall 2019 Have Arrived
by
Megan Decker
