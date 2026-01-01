The First Full Moon Of 2026 Will Take You On A New Journey
The supermoon kicks off 2026 on the right foot for us all! Mark your calendars: January 3rd brings the Super Full Wolf Moon in the sign of Cancer. As the first Full Moon of the new year, this is a magnificent time to make a list of what no longer serves us, protecting our peace and what we want to attain in 2026. It is essential to focus on what genuinely will propel us forward and fill us up on a spiritual level. 2025 was draining and exhausting in many ways, which is why this lunation is an excellent time for us to embark on a new journey and bring in positivity, rather than dwelling.
This supermoon is closer to earth than previous ones, allowing us to feel the lunar frequency more intensely. As you may recall, a supermoon happens when the earth is positioned in perigee to the moon. The proximity allows us to experience the Full Moon in an in-depth manner, as it appears to be brighter and more illuminating than other lunations.
The moon thrives when it's in the sign Cancer. Since the Full Moon is dignified and urging us to center our hearts on intimate areas, it serves as a reminder to focus on our homes, families, relationships, friendships, and ourselves. We are figuring out who and what we are giving our emotional labor to. Are we willing to get out of our comfort zones and begin a new era? If so, what does that look like for our futures? More importantly, what does that feel like in the present situations?
Let's break down the astrology of the supermoon. Affectionate Venus and temperamental Mars in Capricorn oppose the moon, escalating our moodiness and sentiments. Our patience is going to be tested because Mars has no chill and tends to thrust us toward impulsivity. Venus creates a push-and-pull dynamic with the moon, heightening tension around our insecurities and instincts. We are reacting to what we are acquiring from others. Keep in mind, we get what we give. So, be sure to create an environment that works best for you. The days of putting the needs of others are behind us; we are looking to uplift our auras. The most significant and meaningful relationship is the one we have with ourselves. Therefore, we should give ourselves grace and compassion as we head to a place of safety and security on all levels.
The karmic Nodes of Destiny on the Pisces and Virgo axis offer us compelling choices for change. We will be torn between two different (or possibly more) directions, asking us whether we want to repeat the same old situations or move into the new ones. Consider the obligations you've carried and the version of yourself you're releasing. If you aren't ready or fearful to walk into the unknown, then perhaps you should take cautionary steps. The decision is yours, but a fresh start is possible. Listen to your heart and lead with your intuition.
The sun and Venus are coming together to form a conjunction in Capricorn on January 6th. Known as Venus Star Point, a term coined by astrologer Arielle Guttman, this marks a pivotal moment for relationships, self-confidence, and trendsetting. Furthermore, the Venus Star Point reflects the social climate we're experiencing and sets the vibe for 2026. Take a look at what was happening four years before and before that, then another four years, and so on, to see the themes that will arise at this time. The next day, Venus and Mars align in Capricorn, heightening the energy of the Full Moon and Venus Star Point, pushing us to take additional action on the intentions set on January 3rd.
The Quadrantid (located near the Big Dipper) meteor shower coincides with this lunation. The magical, yet short-lived and intense celestial spark occurs every year at the beginning of January. The “fireballs” brightly light up the sky in rapid motion, offering us a beautiful landscape to gaze upon. We’ll literally wish upon a star and enchant our lives with greatness. This is another reminder from the universe to stay present and acknowledge the beauty that surrounds us as well as within our spirit.
