Vanilla Fragrances Need a Rebrand (Respectfully) & This New Line Is The Scent’s Savior

Paul Fino: Yeah, for sure. Vanilla is year-round for me because there are so many vanilla-adjacent scents. You can find vanillas that lean super creamy, more floral, or even more powdery. That said, vanilla is definitely most popular in fall and winter. People love warm gourmands in colder months, and in summer they usually want something more tropical, fruity, or fresh. But vanilla is not going anywhere. It’s had its moment and it’s become one of those things that just sticks around.