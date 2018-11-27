Justin Bieber Just Confirmed His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin In A Totally Unexpected Way

There’s one less lonely girl in the world because Justin Bieber has just confirmed his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. He shared the happy news on Instagram, with a lovely caption describing his first big holiday as part of a new family. Grab your tissues, because this one is a tearjerker.
“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” his caption begins, accompanying a photo of a snow-covered forest. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together.” The Bieber fam had three reasons to celebrate together: their marriage, the Thanksgiving holiday, and Baldwin’s birthday.
“Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!” he continues. “Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”
So yes, Bieber is a married man, and Baldwin has already made the name change Instagram-official. While this is certainly big news, there’s another, much bigger question have: if Bieber hosted Thanksgiving dinner, did he also cook the turkey? How are his turkey roasting skills? If anyone tasted Bieber’s turkey yesterday, we’d love to hear from you.
Baldwin has not yet commented on their marriage, but did share a sweet photo of a Thanksgiving kiss that the two shared.
