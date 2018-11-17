Hailey Baldwin Is Now Hailey Bieber…On Instagram, That Is

Big news, Beliebers: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have made their marriage official. Well, Instagram official, that is.
Any lingering doubts that the couple had tied the knot quickly subsided once fans noticed that Baldwin changed her Instagram handle to reflect her new surname, Hailey Bieber. The model also changed the name in her bio to Hailey Rhode Bieber.
Baldwin’s Instagram name-change comes weeks after she filed paperwork to trademark her married name. It also comes just a day after Bieber was spotted making flirty comments on her Instagram and calling her his wife in one of his posts.
Advertisement
You might be wondering if this is just a pet name, or if it is an official confirmation that they’ve wed. Given that it says “wife” and not the casual and typically overused “wifey,” all signs point to the latter — and Baldwin’s name change appears to confirm it.
The Biebers reportedly wed in a secret courthouse ceremony in September, just two months after getting engaged. Following the alleged nuptials, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they “still plan to have a more formal wedding” later on, but for now, an intimate ceremony was “exactly what they wanted.”
But changing her handle wasn’t the only thing fans caught Baldwin doing on Instagram this week. She reportedly followed @houseofsel, a Selena Gomez fan account — yes, Gomez as in Bieber's ex. Gomez fans quickly peeped this and flipped. After the account owner posted a screenshot of Baldwin’s follow, Baldwin quickly unfollowed and sent a DM to the account explaining that it was an accident.
Insta-stalking your man’s ex and changing your handle to his last name? Safe to say it has been a busy week for Baldwin.
Advertisement